Sprouts to open sixth Sacramento-area store Wednesday in Folsom

Sprouts Farmers Market will host grand-opening festivities Wednesday for its Folsom store.
A 7 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony will kick things off at 905 E. Bidwell St. A recent hiring fair for the 30,000-square-foot store aimed to fill 150 positions.
The Folsom store will be the sixth Sprouts market in the Sacramento area.
Wednesday’s festivities include a 20 percent discount for the first 200 shoppers in line, free muffin/coffee samples to everyone in line before the doors open, discount coupon books and a free reusable bag with purchase. More coupons will be handed out March 18-19.
Specializing in fresh, natural and organic foods, Phoenix-based Sprouts operates more than 250 stores in 14 states.
ALSO
- Sticky Gator, 2322 K St., Sacramento: The barbecue restaurant that also featured New Orleans-style soul food opened to favorable reviews in 2014 but closed in late February.
- Saddle Rock Restaurant, 1801 L St., Sacramento: The midtown fine-dining establishment closed its doors on Feb. 25, less than a year after it opened.
- Grist Beer Hall, 310 Palladio Parkway in the Palladio at Broadstone shopping complex, Folsom: The beer hall, which opened March 1, also serves food. The website is gristbeerhall.com.
- WholeHearted Juice Co., 400 Capitol Mall, Suite 150, inside the Wells Fargo Center, Sacramento: Featuring local organic ingredients, the newest WholeHearted stop opened March 1. See wholeheartedjuice.com for more details.
- The Bunker Bar & Grill, 2019 O St., Sacramento: Formerly Alley Katz, the renamed establishment is under new ownership and formally celebrated its reopening on March 3. More details can be found on its Facebook page.
- Sacramento Classic Car & Parts Swap Meet, moving to Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento: After being held for years in the Sleep Train Arena parking lots, it was announced March 1 that the automotive gathering will be held for the first time at Cal Expo on April 29. More info: sacramentoswapmeet.com.
Open & Shuttered, a rundown of recently opened and closed businesses in the Sacramento area, will appear periodically in The Bee's Sunday Business section.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
Comments