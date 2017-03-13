Madness: No wagering please, but go ahead and fill a bracket

1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped Pause

1:12 Students coated with festive colors, celebrating Spring Festival of Holi

0:46 Citrus Heights Police Chief Ron Lawrence responds to Bee investigation

1:29 Live Oak farmer's devastated property along Feather River

3:04 Parents of Hunter Todd question police account of their son's fatal shooting

0:23 Light rail trains return to Historic Folsom

1:22 Germ-zapping robot another tool in fight against hospital infections

1:15 Historic downtown bank building will be house restaurants and beer taps

3:00 Watch the Powerhouse Science Center make its 'Fast Pitch' for support