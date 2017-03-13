Kansas Rep. Jenkins booed as she defends GOP health plan

1:14 Snow blanket crushing your home? Long-handled rake, hard work can clear it Pause

3:04 Parents of Hunter Todd question police account of their son's fatal shooting

1:47 UC Davis celebrates its first NCAA basketball tournament bid

1:22 Germ-zapping robot another tool in fight against hospital infections

1:12 Students coated with festive colors, celebrating Spring Festival of Holi

0:23 Light rail trains return to Historic Folsom

0:46 Citrus Heights Police Chief Ron Lawrence responds to Bee investigation

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

1:15 Historic downtown bank building will be house restaurants and beer taps