March 13, 2017 11:18 PM

West Virginia education official testifying in Washington

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia's Community and Technical College System chancellor, Sarah Tucker, is testifying this week before a congressional subcommittee.

Tucker will appear before the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies at a hearing on STEM education, or science, technology, engineering and math.

West Virginia's U.S. senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito, both serve on the subcommittee. The Community and Technical College System said the senators reached out to Tucker to speak.

She is to appear at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

