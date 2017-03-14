Trademark infringement award for Sturgis rally set aside

A federal judge has vacated a nearly $1 million trademark infringement award made to the owners of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brand.
SMRI sued Walmart and a Rapid City retailer for improperly using the Sturgis trademark on merchandise. A jury awarded $912,500 to SMRI following a civil trial in October 2015.
Federal Judge Jeffrey Viken has upheld SMRI's trademark rights, but set aside the jury award against the defendants.
Minneapolis attorney Aaron Davis represented Rushmore Photos & Gifts in Rapid City and Walmart. He says the ruling doesn't mean the case is over, pending an appeal by the plaintiffs. But he tells the Rapid City Journal (http://bit.ly/2mnnZYY ) the judge's decision is "a huge burden off of our clients."
