Some North Carolina lawmakers question NCAA, ACC tax status

1:08 De Vere's helped many "brave the shave" for St. Baldrick's fundraiser Pause

1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped

1:29 Live Oak farmer's devastated property along Feather River

1:13 CHP bell ringing service for Officer Lucas Chellew

5:01 Sacramento surgeon puts pieces together on separated Sandoval twins

1:33 American-Muslim designer makes 'covered' clothing cool

2:03 Formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva meet for first time after separation

4:16 A long journey and a dream come true, but future challenges for Sandoval family

0:45 Where do you sleep at night? Sacramento mom, 4 kids, sometimes sleep in car