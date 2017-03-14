Another sharp drop for oil prices pulls stock indexes lower

1:08 De Vere's helped many "brave the shave" for St. Baldrick's fundraiser Pause

1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped

3:04 Parents of Hunter Todd question police account of their son's fatal shooting

0:46 Citrus Heights Police Chief Ron Lawrence responds to Bee investigation

1:15 Historic downtown bank building will be house restaurants and beer taps

1:12 Students coated with festive colors, celebrating Spring Festival of Holi

0:24 Fly over the newly branded water tower

1:18 Why California students need debt-free college

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change