Congress sends Trump drug test measure for unemployed

1:18 Why California students need debt-free college Pause

1:15 Historic downtown bank building will be house restaurants and beer taps

0:45 Where do you sleep at night? Sacramento mom, 4 kids, sometimes sleep in car

1:09 Sneak preview of luxury K Street apartments

1:33 Look inside McKinley Village

1:56 Next stop NBA draft? NCAA tournament gives Sacramento close look at top pro prospects

1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped

1:23 New 49ers QB Brian Hoyer: 'I have a lot of confidence in myself'

1:17 Dr. Garen Wintemute had data preserved before it could possibly vanish