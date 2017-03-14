Arizona Supreme Court rejects minimum wage challenge

1:15 Historic downtown bank building will be house restaurants and beer taps Pause

1:33 Look inside McKinley Village

1:09 Sneak preview of luxury K Street apartments

0:33 'Belly up to the bar and start spending money' on dam safety, Jerry Brown says

1:23 New 49ers QB Brian Hoyer: 'I have a lot of confidence in myself'

1:18 Why California students need debt-free college

2:16 Sacramento's most-wanted: These fugitives are on the run from the law

1:17 Dr. Garen Wintemute had data preserved before it could possibly vanish

3:28 Same Sacramento officer involved in suspect deaths two decades apart