Asian stocks mixed as investors await Fed's likely rate hike

1:15 Historic downtown bank building will be house restaurants and beer taps Pause

0:45 Where do you sleep at night? Sacramento mom, 4 kids, sometimes sleep in car

1:09 Sneak preview of luxury K Street apartments

1:56 A look at Eviva and M.A.Y. Building apartment units in Sacramento

1:18 Why California students need debt-free college

2:16 Sacramento's most-wanted: These fugitives are on the run from the law

1:23 New 49ers QB Brian Hoyer: 'I have a lot of confidence in myself'

0:33 'Belly up to the bar and start spending money' on dam safety, Jerry Brown says

0:37 Sacramento Fire Department debuts dash-camera video