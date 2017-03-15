Afghan-Pakistani border tensions costing millions

0:45 Where do you sleep at night? Sacramento mom, 4 kids, sometimes sleep in car Pause

1:18 Why California students need debt-free college

0:33 'Belly up to the bar and start spending money' on dam safety, Jerry Brown says

2:16 Sacramento's most-wanted: These fugitives are on the run from the law

1:23 New 49ers QB Brian Hoyer: 'I have a lot of confidence in myself'

0:37 Sacramento Fire Department debuts dash-camera video

1:17 Dr. Garen Wintemute had data preserved before it could possibly vanish

1:56 Next stop NBA draft? NCAA tournament gives Sacramento close look at top pro prospects

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change