March 15, 2017 6:53 AM

Assembly member challenges borough's invocation policy

The Associated Press
KENAI, Alaska

A Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly member is challenging a clause in a legal nonprofit's contract in order to defend the borough in an ongoing lawsuit over the assembly's invocation policy.

The Peninsula Clarion reports (http://bit.ly/2m0kOLS ) that Assembly member Willy Dunne, of Homer, filed a civil complaint on Thursday asking for a temporary injunction that would allow him to publish an Op-Ed in local newspapers supporting an ordinance that would remove prayer from the beginning of assembly meetings.

Dunne wants to publish the piece, which explains his reasoning behind introducing the ordinance, before a March 21 hearing on the ordinance.

Borough Attorney Colette Thompson told him that Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian nonprofit, didn't approve of Dunne's piece and publishing it would violate a contract the borough holds with the group.

