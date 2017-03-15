Business & Real Estate

March 15, 2017 7:51 AM

Judge won't stop oil from flowing through disputed pipeline

The Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

A federal judge has refused to head off the imminent flow of oil in the disputed Dakota Access pipeline.

Judge James Boasberg on Tuesday denied a request by the Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux to stop oil from flowing while they appeal his earlier decision allowing pipeline construction to finish.

Boasberg says a "critical factor" is the tribes' appeal is unlikely to succeed. They say the pipeline violates their religious rights because it's running under a lake they consider sacred. Boasberg says the argument was made too late and is of questionable merit.

The $3.8 billion pipeline will carry North Dakota oil to Illinois. Texas-based developer Energy Transfer Partners says it could be moving oil as early as Monday. Boasberg says ETP would be "substantially harmed" by a delay.

Related content

Business & Real Estate

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Tour the $3.9 million family compound for sale near the heart of Sacramento

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos