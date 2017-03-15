Budget cuts could close 16 state parks in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation says the "worst-case scenario" for a potential 14.5 percent budget cut would involve closing 16 state parks and ending publication of Oklahoma Today magazine.
Officials told The Tulsa World (http://bit.ly/2mIMkuj ) on Tuesday that the Oklahoma House gave the department less than three days to respond to its request of how the agency would adapt to a budget shortfall.
The potential budget cut for the department would slash more than $2.5 million. The agency has already seen state funding cut by 38 percent since 2009.
State officials say the Legislature will have $878 million less to spend for the next fiscal year because tax revenues are coming in below expectations.
Tourism spokeswoman Leslie Blair says the plan is "purely hypothetical at this point."
