Business & Real Estate

March 15, 2017 10:02 AM

Deadline to apply for IRS advocacy panel is April 24

By Mark Glover

mglover@sacbee.com

The Internal Revenue Service is seeking volunteers to serve on the Taxpayer Advocacy Panel, a federal advisory committee that listens to taxpayers, identifies major taxpayer concerns and makes recommendations for improving IRS services.

The TAP reports annually to the secretary of the Treasury, the IRS commissioner and the national taxpayer advocate.

TAP members must be U.S. citizens, be current on federal taxes, be able to commit 200 to 300 hours during a year and pass an FBI criminal background check. New members will serve three-year terms starting in December this year.

Applications will be accepted through April 24. Prospective panel members must apply online at usajobs.gov.

For more information, visit improveirs.org or call 888-912-1227 and select prompt No. 5.

Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover

Related content

Business & Real Estate

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Tour the $3.9 million family compound for sale near the heart of Sacramento

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos