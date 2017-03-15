Fed hikes key rate for second time in 3 months

1:16 California's pension agency sees money in water storage Pause

1:23 New 49ers QB Brian Hoyer: 'I have a lot of confidence in myself'

0:58 West Sacramento to install riverfront parking meters

1:15 Historic downtown bank building will be house restaurants and beer taps

0:45 Where do you sleep at night? Sacramento mom, 4 kids, sometimes sleep in car

0:33 'Belly up to the bar and start spending money' on dam safety, Jerry Brown says

1:09 Sneak preview of luxury K Street apartments

1:32 Development around the Golden 1 Center

1:33 Look inside McKinley Village