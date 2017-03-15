Connecticut lawmakers move along 2 casino expansion bills

A Connecticut legislative committee has moved along two dueling bills that would expand casino gambling in the state.
Despite Wednesday's vote, members of the General Assembly's Public Safety Committee made it clear the issue is far from settled. Several lawmakers said a broader conversation about the implications of expanding casino gambling is needed.
Colchester Rep. Linda Orange says "it's a much bigger issue" than one committee's vote.
One bill authorizes the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes to build a jointly run casino in East Windsor. The tribes say they need the facility to blunt competition from the MGM Resorts International casino being built in Springfield, Massachusetts.
The second bill requires two state agencies to create a process for requesting proposals from developers to build a commercial casino anywhere in Connecticut.
