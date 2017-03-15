Official: City could raise tax revenue by selling marijuana

The Bangor City Council chairman says the city would have a better chance to gain tax revenue from legal marijuana if it got into the business of selling it.
Joe Baldacci's comments come as cities and towns around Maine are gearing up for the state to approve regulations governing marijuana sales. Voters approved recreational marijuana in November, and the rulemaking process is underway.
Baldacci says Bangor could possibly charter a corporation that sells recreational marijuana. Right now, Bangor has a moratorium on sales of the drug within its city limits while it awaits the state's rules.
Baldacci says tax revenue would stay local if such a corporation existed. He raised the idea of Bangor getting into the pot business during a City Council workshop on Monday.
