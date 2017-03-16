Democrats to try to add money to budget on House floor

Democratic lawmakers will try again to add money for programs in education and health and human services when the full Montana House takes up the budget.
The Republican majority will again resist most, if not all, of their efforts on Thursday.
The House will vote on the $10.2 billion state budget for 2018 and 2019 on Thursday or Friday after nearly three months of committees examining state spending and looking for areas to cut.
The House Republican budget spends $27 million less from the state's general fund than Gov. Steve Bullock proposed in his plan. Democrats say vital programs are contained within those reductions.
They are proposing numerous amendments that would add money. Some have been rejected previously, and House Appropriations Chairwoman Nancy Ballance says she expects to send the budget bill to the Senate as is.
