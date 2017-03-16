Setback for Australia's ban on phones in immigrant detention

1:24 UC Davis team effort helps keep Sacramento Zoo flamingos' health in the pink Pause

1:54 Spokesperson says Matthew Muller's family is 'profoundly sorrowful'

1:18 'Ban the box' advocates say it gives ex-convicts a better shot to get hired

0:45 Truck sought in fatal Sunrise Boulevard hit-and-run

0:53 College fans take 'fandom' to next level during NCAA

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:34 A look at repair efforts at the Lake Oroville dam spillway this week

0:41 'I didn't know it was that awful,' says mother of Muller victim

1:58 Attorney says FBI should be held responsible for what happened to Aaron Quinn and Denise Huskins