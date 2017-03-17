Former Cal football Coach Sonny Dykes sells Bay Area home for $4.35 million

Former California football Coach Sonny Dykes has exited Northern California with a victory of sorts, selling his home in Piedmont for $4.35 million — $100,000 over the asking price.
The two-story traditional came up for sale in late January for $4.25 million and was under contract in about two weeks, records show. Dykes bought the property four years ago for $3.45 million.
Photo gallery of the former Sonny Dykes home
Beyond the two-story entry, the 1920s home includes formal living and dining rooms, a den with a wet bar and an updated kitchen with a marble-topped island on the main floor. A breakfast nook sits off the kitchen and has French doors that open to the backyard.
There are two master suites, including one with a custom dressing room, for a total of five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. Four fireplaces are also within nearly 5,900 square feet of living space.
Outdoors, raised decking overlooks a flagstone patio and a built-in barbecue with a pizza oven. Lawns and mature landscaping fill out the grounds.
Anthony Riggins of Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent. Scott Hill of BHG Highland Partners represented the buyer.
Dykes, 47, was let go from his position at California in January after compiling a 19-30 record across four seasons. A former coach at Louisiana Tech, he joined the Texas Christian Universityfootball program earlier this year as an offensive analyst.
