Lodi store among 138 being closed nationwide by J.C. Penney

J.C. Penney will close 138 stores nationwide, including the store in Lodi’s Sunwest Plaza.
The effort by the retailing chain is designed to ensure long-term profitability, the company said. Retailers have been hit hard by consumer drift toward online shopping.
“We believe closing stores will also allow us to adjust our business to effectively compete against the growing threat of online retailers,” said Marvin R. Ellison, chairman and chief executive officer of J.C. Penney.
About 5,000 employees nationwide are affected by the store closings. Some workers will find positions at stores that remain open, while other employees losing their jobs will receive “outplacement support services.”
The other closings in California are in Bishop, Orange and at the Hilltop Mall in Richmond.
