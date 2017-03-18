House to take up $9 million in back payments to schools

Twenty-four towns may be receiving additional state education money under a bill before the House.
Lawmakers are voting Thursday on legislation that would provide $9 million in back payments to the districts, who allege they were underpaid by the state in recent budgets. The city of Dover sued the state in 2015 over a law that capped how much fast-growing school districts could receive in state aid.
A state court ruled the cap unconstitutional last year. The bill offers back payments to any towns affected by it.
It also says by accepting the money districts waive their right take action against the state.
