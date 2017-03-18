The Latest: New Mexico Legislature adjourns amid uncertainty

The Latest on the end of the New Mexico Legislature (all times local):
Noon
The New Mexico Legislature has adjourned amid uncertainty over the state's budget and a threat by Gov. Susana Martinez to immediately call a special Legislative session.
The regular session ended Saturday as New Mexico senators joked about eyebrows and Bigfoot while ignoring the governor's request to send another budget.
A political showdown over proposed new taxes loomed as New Mexico lawmakers finished of a 60-day legislative session.
Martinez is vowing to veto key portions of the Legislature's $350 million bill to raise new money amid a steady downturn of traditional sources of revenue linked to energy prices, a struggling local economy and outward migration from the state.
Budget vetoes could bring lawmakers back to the capital at the governor's orders to rewrite a $6.1 billion spending plan __ or for an attempt to override her vetoes.
___
3:30 a.m.
A political showdown over proposed new taxes loomed as New Mexico lawmakers sprinted toward the finish of a 60-day legislative session with an agreement in hand to hold spending at most state agency steady and slightly boost education after two bruising rounds of cuts to public schools.
As the session concludes Saturday, Republican Gov. Susana Martinez is vowing to veto key portions of the Legislature's $350 million bill to raise new money amid a steady downturn of traditional sources of revenue linked to energy prices, a struggling local economy and outward migration from the state.
Budget vetoes could bring lawmakers back to the capital at the governor's orders to rewrite a $6.1 billion spending plan — or for an attempt to override her vetoes.
Comments