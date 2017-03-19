Arkansas wilderness safari manager denies USDA allegations

The manager of Wild Wilderness Drive Through Safari in Gentry denies allegations of violating U.S. Department of Agriculture regulations.
Leon Wilmoth told the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette (http://bit.ly/2mFEosf ) he's addressed issues raised in the January complaint and is improving the property.
The complaint notes a 7-month-old lion died when it hanged itself on its leash while trying to jump a fence. It also lists inadequate veterinary care, including a spider monkey that lost the tips of fingers from frostbite and expired medications and says the safari paid a $3,094 fine to resolve similar violations in 2008 and received an official warning in 2012 for violating regulations.
USDA spokeswoman Tanya Espinosa said the safari is to answer to the complaint and an administrative law judge will determine what, if any, action should be taken.
Comments