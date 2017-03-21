Heartbreak and paperwork weigh on Brussels attack victims

1:24 White House: TPP was not putting U.S. interest first Pause

1:12 Does California owe taxpayers a rebate?

0:32 CHP officers do the 'worm,' other dance moves at Lodi High assembly

1:39 California Rep. Tom McClintock faces passionate town hall crowd

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:37 Whitewater flows as damaged Oroville Dam spillway is reopened

12:36 Postgame: UCLA coach, Lonzo Ball, Bryce Alford talk making it into Sweet 16

3:27 A timeline for North Carolina’s bathroom law

2:03 Excitement, tears, fanfare: This is what an NCAA Tournament in Sacramento looks like