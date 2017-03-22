Group gives South Portland $10K for pipeline lawsuit

An environmental advocacy group has contributed $10,000 toward South Portland's defense fund in an ongoing federal lawsuit.
The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2nANbAf ) advocacy group Protect South Portland presented a check to the City Council on Monday night, bringing the total for private contributions to the city's Clear Skies Legal Defense fund to $135,242.
Portland Pipe Line Corp. filed a lawsuit in 2015 that challenged the city's Clear Skies ordinance, which banned the loading of crude oil into tankers on the city's waterfront.
The newspaper reported last month that the city's legal fees topped $1 million in December and are expected to rise as city officials prepare for a possible trial.
Both parties are awaiting action from the judge to determine whether the lawsuit will go to trial this spring.
Comments