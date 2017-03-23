Rhode Island Senate to choose new president

The Rhode Island Senate will be selecting a successor to Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed, who is stepping down to work for a hospital industry group.
Senators are expected to vote Thursday on a new president to replace Paiva Weed, a Newport Democrat and the first woman to lead the chamber. She is leaving to be president of the Hospital Association of Rhode Island.
Senate Majority Leader Dominick Ruggerio, a North Providence Democrat, plans to run for Senate president. Ruggerio also is endorsing Warwick Sen. Michael McCaffrey as the next Democratic majority leader. McCaffrey is chairman of the Senate's judiciary committee.
Democratic senators, who hold 33 of the chamber's 38 seats, have called a Thursday afternoon caucus to make their pick for the next president and majority leader. Later, the entire Senate — which includes five Republicans — will vote to select a president. Paiva Weed said she plans to resign as president Thursday, but will remain a senator for a short time and will participate in the vote for a successor. Her new job starts on May 1. An election will be held in her district later this year to fill her open Senate seat.
Ruggerio said, if chosen as president, he would continue Paiva Weed's inclusive approach to governance.
"I don't like to mess with success," he told reporters Wednesday after Paiva Weed's announcement. "I think we've done a great job here. We've had a number of great initiatives. We've done a number of job development programs. And I just want to see how things go and I'm not anticipating any changes at this point in time."
Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin, a Providence Democrat considered another possible contender for Senate president, said she has ruled it out because of her responsibilities as a Providence city employee. Another Democrat mentioned by fellow senators as a possible contender, Senate Finance Chairman Daniel Da Ponte, of East Providence, couldn't immediately be reached for comment Thursday.
Comments