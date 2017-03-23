Southern California-based Chronic Tacos to open first Sacramento-area restaurant

The first Sacramento area Chronic Tacos is scheduled to open this summer when the fast-casual Southern California restaurant chain comes to Fair Oaks.
Franchise owner Christy DeCelle plans to open her initial Chronic Taco restaurant at 8106 Madison Ave. DeCelle, also the owner of Beach Hut Deli locations, wants to open five more Chronic restaurants in the next six years, according to the company.
The restaurants serve food that a customer would expect to see in a Mexican grill: tacos, burritos and quesadillas. In addition to the traditional south-of-the-border fare, Chronic makes fries and potato tacos.
Customers approach a counter to first choose the type of food such as tacos, salad, burritos or something else. Then a move down the line triggers a choice of meat, fish or veggies. Finally, at the end of the line toppings and salsas are chosen.
Chronic Tacos started in Newport Beach in 2002. The company has expanded to 41 locations and plans to open 20 more restaurants this year.
Most of the eateries are in California but new locations this year will open in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and Utah.
Chronic combines wood and stainless steel with striking artwork for restaurant interiors.
“We are known for using local art,” said Ali Fruge, Chronic Taco spokeswoman. “We have ‘Day of the Dead’ features. It’s a warm tone with a little industrial thrown in.”
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments