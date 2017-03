Boulder County OKs new oil-gas rules amid moratorium dispute

0:21 Sacramento police investigate a homicide in South Land Park area Pause

1:12 Four dead at scene of South Land Park homicide

0:53 New look at Oroville Dam spillway after reopening

1:28 Filipino singers perform national anthem before Kings-Bucks game

0:37 Whitewater flows as damaged Oroville Dam spillway is reopened

0:43 Two arrested on drug charges in Placer County

0:36 Washington partisanship 'worse than it ever was before,' Jerry Brown says

0:41 49ers on hand for Stanford pro day

2:47 Peter Pan's point of view