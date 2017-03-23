Ohio to release latest state unemployment data

State officials are expected to update Ohio's unemployment rate and other jobs data.
The report to be released Friday from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services will show the unemployment rate for February. It also will show job gains and losses in sectors such as manufacturing, construction and health care.
State officials say Ohio's unemployment in January was 5 percent, slightly higher than the national unemployment rate of 4.8 percent.
The state Department of Job and Family Services reported that the state's nonagricultural wage and salary employment decreased by 2,100 in January from the previous month.
The sectors that saw job gains included construction, financial activities, manufacturing and local government. Job losses were reported in educational and health services, leisure and hospitality and information services.
