Business & Real Estate

March 24, 2017 5:34 AM

Airman from western NY killed while deployed in Middle East

The Associated Press
DANSVILLE, N.Y.

The Pentagon says a 25-year-old airman from western New York has died while on duty in the Middle East.

The Department of Defense announced Thursday that Staff Sgt. Alexandria Mae Morrow, of Dansville, died Wednesday in Southwest Asia while performing maintenance duties in support of combat operations. Details of her death haven't been released.

The Pentagon says the incident is under investigation.

Morrow was assigned to the 366th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho.

She grew up in Dansville, in Livingston County 40 miles south of Rochester.

Her mother told WHEC-TV in Rochester that her daughter died in Jordan while loading a bomb onto a plane.

Morrow was the married mother of two children ages 2 and 4.

Related content

Business & Real Estate

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Concerned farm owners and farmworkers strategize over immigration

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos