Ordinance would set ride-booking fees for airport passengers

An ordinance being debated in Kenner could have a major impact on fees charged by customers who use Uber, Lyft and other ride-sharing services, including passengers picked up at the New Orleans airport.
Ride-sharing drivers are concerned the proposed ordinance that would add additional fees to fares, but taxi drivers say they support the proposed ordinance.
Uber representatives say the ordinance would require passengers to pay some of the highest ride-sharing fees in the nation, WVUE-TV reported (http://bit.ly/2mYsyJG ). The ordinance would add a $4 charge to ride sharing fees on top of the $4 the City of New Orleans charges, the station reported.
"That would be a $4 fee going to the city of Kenner that would be additive to the existing $4 fee that goes to the city of New Orleans right now, so that means every time you hail an Uber at the airport, you would be paying $8 just in fees on your ride," Uber spokesman Nick Juliano said.
The city council deferred a vote on the ordinance. It is expected to take the measure up at the April 20 meeting, NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reported (http://bit.ly/2oe2USj ).
"Now we're in a period of time that we want to hear input from whoever's interested, contact us," said Councilman Mike Sigur, who sponsored the amended changes. "We know we have more work to do."
The Kenner council has been considering changes to the city's "Vehicles For Hire" ordinance for several months to include rules to cover ride-booking services such as Uber and Lyft, as well as taxi companies.
Comments