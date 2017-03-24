Ordinance would set ride-booking fees for airport passengers

1:18 'Ban the box' advocates say it gives ex-convicts a better shot to get hired Pause

1:12 Why did CalPERS stick with tobacco ban?

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

1:06 This Bellingham teen's passion is poultry

1:12 Four dead at scene of South Land Park homicide

0:53 New look at Oroville Dam spillway after reopening

2:47 Peter Pan's point of view

0:21 Sacramento police investigate a homicide in South Land Park area

0:29 Take a tour of Midtown's Cantina Alley bar/restaurant in Sacramento