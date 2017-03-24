The Latest: Trump to meet with Egypt's president in April

The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):
10:15 a.m.
President Donald Trump will hold his first meeting with Egypt's president next month.
A White House official said Friday that President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi (see-see) will visit the White House on April 3.
The official spoke anonymously because the visit has not been formally announced.
The two leaders spoke by telephone before Trump's inauguration.
Trump has repeatedly mentioned Egypt as one of the Muslim-majority allies that the U.S. should maintain its partnership with in the fight against radical groups like the Islamic State group.
Egypt is a major recipient of U.S. foreign and military aid, however foreign aid is currently under review under Trump proposed budget plan.
8:40 a.m.
President Donald Trump is telling lawmakers who oppose abortion that a vote against the health care bill would favor Planned Parenthood.
The president tweeted Friday, "the irony is that the Freedom Caucus, which is very pro-life and against Planned Parenthood, allows P.P. to continue if they stop this plan!"
In a bid to coax support from conservatives, House leaders proposed a fresh amendment repealing Obama's requirement that insurers cover 10 specified services like maternity and mental health care.
Lawmakers will vote later Friday.
Conservatives have demanded the removal of those and other conditions the law imposes on insurers, arguing they drive up premiums.
The president met with members of the Freedom Caucus Thursday in an effort to win them over. But the vote was postponed after administration officials fell short.
