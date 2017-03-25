The Latest: Pence says fight against 'Obamacare' to continue

4:52 Watch Space Station crew members walk in space with an eye to the future Pause

0:51 Students can sleep in thanks to later start times at Davis middle schools

1:57 Watch water from beautiful lake in Plumas County flowing from spillway for first time since 1997

1:20 'Cancer is Hilarious' blogger faced her fears

1:24 Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan

0:58 Video gives glance at anti-drunken driving program 'Every 15 Minutes' at Natomas High

1:12 Four dead at scene of South Land Park homicide

3:07 California vs. Donald Trump

3:20 Watch protesters march and dance in 17th Annual Cesar Chavez March