No movement in legislature on Mississippi's budget

The Mississippi legislature did not make much progress on ironing out a budget Sunday, after a contentious process the day before.
Most major bills are being hammered out in conference. The bills, known as "dummy bills" because they don't have real dollar amounts attached to them, should be finalized by the time the legislature reconvenes Monday.
It isn't clear whether this means that there will be any major changes in funding.
"We won't know until the bitter end," said David Baria, a Democrat from Bay St. Louis and chairman of the legislature's Democratic Caucus.
Mississippi's budget faces major reductions. The legislature failed to come up with a bond bill, meaning the state cannot borrow any money. On top of this, the governor handed a $170 million budget cut.
House and Senate leaders were more than happy to trade blame over the bond bill failure on Sunday. The inability to borrow will hurt institutions such as colleges that rely on a guaranteed cash flow from the state to fund multiyear projects.
The squabble boils down to a fight between leadership over a would-be internet sales tax wrapped into the bond bill that would have helped fix Mississippi's ailing roads and bridges.
"The internet sales tax legislation that they pushed created fake money, in my opinion, and I simply wasn't willing to do that," the state's Republican lieutenant governor, Tate Reeves, said Saturday night. "Evidently, internet sales tax was so important that they were willing to risk the bond bill."
House Speaker Philip Gunn, a Republican from Clinton, had a different take that day: "It should have been implemented, and we are so disappointed that it was not."
Comments