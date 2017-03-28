Long-time McClatchy executive Hendricks to retire in November

1:07 California chief justice afraid courthouse immigrations raids 'will be the end of justice' Pause

1:24 Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan

1:16 See what The Bee found when it visited Camp Roberts in 2011

1:20 'Cancer is Hilarious' blogger faced her fears

1:15 Mom describes how costs add up to treat her daughter's diabetes

1:22 Germ-zapping robot another tool in fight against hospital infections

1:13 Rep. Pelosi says GOP should've taken time to develop health care bill

0:52 "No greater feeling": Roseville man describes conquering opiate addiction

1:04 Attorney Parisi gets late assignment, needs time to review evidence