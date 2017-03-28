Long-time McClatchy executive Hendricks to retire in November

Chris Hendricks, McClatchy’s vice president for strategic initiatives, will retire on Nov. 30 after 25 years with the Sacramento-based company.
A successor has not been named.
Hendricks’ career at McClatchy dates back to 1992 when he joined The Fresno Bee’s marketing department. Most recently, Hendricks served as McClatchy’s vice president of products, marketing and innovation from June 2015 through February of this year.
“It has been an honor and privilege to contribute to McClatchy’s success,” Hendricks, 54, said in a statement. “I am also grateful for having had the opportunity to work with so many talented McClatchy employees and industry colleagues during the past 25 years.”
Hendricks was the company’s vice president for interactive media from June 1999 through June 2015. Prior to that, he served in operational management roles primarily focused on digital media.
“Chris has played an integral role in helping McClatchy transform into the digital media company it is today,” McClatchy president and CEO Craig Forman said in a statement. “We wish him and his family well as he embarks on a new life adventure.”
McClatchy is publisher of The Sacramento Bee and 29 other newspapers.
