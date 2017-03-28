Transportation cruises to Idaho governor's desk

A massive transportation funding bill and a last-minute tax cut plan successfully cleared Idaho Statehouse on Tuesday, leaving legislative leaders hopeful they are inching nearer to the end of the 2017 session.
Senate and House lawmakers spent nearly all day debating a roughly $320 million proposal to funnel more money to roads and bridges. A similar proposal had failed in the Senate just last week, sparking fears the Legislature would adjourn without addressing the state's aging infrastructure that had taken a beating this winter from severe storms and flooding.
The proposal, which primarily uses bonds to pay for new road projects and repay it with future federal highway payments, now heads to Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter for his signature.
