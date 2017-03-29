Unpaid bills put trial of Texas attorney general in limbo

1:08 Meet the newest muppet on Sesame Street, a resource for autism awareness Pause

0:54 Acupuncture could be the answer for children with stomach pain

3:09 At $125,000 a shot, new drug Spinraza brings hope to Central Valley boy with spinal muscular atrophy

1:18 Valley Fever: What you need to know

1:12 Mother discusses son's severe brain damage after police used batons and Tasers to subdue him

1:07 California chief justice afraid courthouse immigrations raids 'will be the end of justice'

0:33 'Belly up to the bar and start spending money' on roads, infrastructure, Jerry Brown says

0:46 Grant gets new pool

2:30 Trump signs executive order rolling back Obama’s climate change policies