South Carolina editorial roundup

Recent editorials from South Carolina newspapers:
___
March 28
The Aiken Standard on South Carolina and the federal Real ID law:
State lawmakers are racing to bring South Carolina into compliance with the federal Real ID law so state residents won't suddenly be barred from entering federal buildings or traveling on airplanes.
While we remain confident the S.C. General Assembly will rectify this thorny situation, it's one we shouldn't be facing.
Passed in 2005, Real ID's origins are loosely connected to the 9/11 terror attacks. Recommended by the 9/11 Commission, the law "set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses," according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Real ID establishes minimum security standards for identification cards, standards South Carolina currently doesn't meet.
While fighting terrorism is noteworthy, South Carolina's slowness to bring the state into compliance with Real ID potentially impacts millions of the state's residents. Without a passport or military ID, South Carolina driver's licenses will be insufficient identification to access areas with heightened security.
Impacts here in Aiken County are especially significant since we're home to the Savannah River Site, which conducts public tours and hosts occasional public events. SRS employees, though, would not be affected.
Entry into Fort Gordon in nearby Augusta and other military bases would be similarly restricted. In a more practical sense, residents lacking proper IDs would be prohibited from boarding a plane or entering a federal building, including federal courthouses.
Though lethargic in addressing this quandary, South Carolina lawmakers made the right move by not forcing all residents to get new IDs.
House Bill 3358 makes compliance voluntary, which distinguishes it from Georgia, which made Real ID compliance mandatory. S.C. state lawmakers say mandatory compliance created many headaches for Georgians. Voluntary compliance, they say, increases flexibility for residents. We agree.
Voluntary compliance will help limit the mob scenes we anticipate at local departments of motor vehicles as drivers race to update their licenses.
Some people may simply have no business to conduct in a federal building. Not everyone has a flight coming up, either, thus negating the need for Real ID. These folks shouldn't have to wait in unbearably long DMV lines if they don't want to.
As Sen. Tom Young, R-Aiken, notes, there may be some people for whom the documents do not exist, especially for folks born before 1950 who may not even have a birth certificate.
"So, if they have a different form of Real ID (passport or military ID) or do not have a need for one (never plan to fly, visit a federal building, etc.), they would not have to go through a lengthy process to come up with the right documentation," Young said in a recent newsletter.
It's important to note that not having a Real ID will not impede a person's right to drive an automobile or vote in elections. This is a security measure designed to beef up security at facilities terrorists might see as tempting targets.
There's more good news - passage of the Real ID bill is right around the corner. Versions of it passed by overwhelming majorities in the S.C. House (100-3) and Senate (40-0). The bill in its current form has been returned to the House with amendments, according to the House website.
South Carolina was recently granted an extension to reach compliance, which must occur by June 6. While we're not pleased this matter is taking up valuable time now when it could've been handled years earlier, we are pleased that South Carolina is on the cusp of bringing residents into compliance.
Online:
http://www.aikenstandard.com
___
March 24
The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg on getting out the message against DUI:
South Carolina's highway death toll was nearing 200 as spring began Monday. That is near the same toll as this time a year ago.
The weekend brings festivities associated with spring. The crowd will be large at the annual Elloree Trials. As with all such events, there will be plenty of law enforcement presence with an eye toward ensuring that impaired driving does not produce tragedy.
Strict enforcement of driving-under-the-influence laws is necessary in Elloree and throughout the state, which national statistics show is among the worst in the nation for highway deaths related to DUI. Though the rate of deaths associated with DUI has declined, it has been above 40 percent as recently as 2013.
As important as enforcement is in battling DUI, education is also vital. People simply must know and accept there is too much risk - of death and injury, and of being arrested -involved to engage in such behavior.
The Tri-County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse has a new tool to aid Orangeburg County law enforcement in educating the community and enforcing impaired driving laws.
In January, the TCCADA purchased a portable electronic sign with funds from the Empowering Communities for Healthier Outcomes grant. The grant was awarded to the TCCADA to lower the county's DUI crash rates.
The grant was awarded for a five-year period.
In looking at best-prevention practices, combining aggressive publicity with enforcement acted as a strong deterrent to DUI, according to Tony Ackiss, ECHO coordinator for Orangeburg County. People reading or seeing messages about upcoming DUI enforcement may think twice about driving impaired as a result.
"The goal is to get the message out that those who choose to drive impaired stand a good chance of being stopped and arrested," Ackiss said.
"Orangeburg County is so rural that we are limited in our media outlets. We had to get creative in getting the message out about DUI's and DUI enforcement happening within Orangeburg County."
The electronic sign will be used this weekend in Elloree during the Elloree Trials.
"We want to let the participants of the Elloree Trials know that we want them to have fun and stay safe, but also know that law enforcement will be out enforcing alcohol laws," Ackiss said.
After the event, the portable sign will be moved to other parts of the county to be used in conjunction with local towns during alcohol-enforcement activities.
"The TCCADA hopes in the future to purchase an additional electronic portable sign," Ackiss said. "Because of the sheer size of Orangeburg County, we are hoping to purchase another sign that can be used on the other side of Orangeburg County."
If the signs serve to dissuade people from driving while impaired, it's hard to call them anything but a good investment.
Online:
http://thetandd.com
___
March 26
The Post and Courier of Charleston on population growth in Berkeley County:
Charleston area residents wary of the steady influx of new residents to the region may be surprised to know that the fastest growing portion of the metro area doesn't have the word Charleston in the name. Well, mostly.
Berkeley County population growth was the highest in the tri-county area last year, according to census estimates released last week, adding nearly as many new residents as Charleston and Dorchester counties combined.
The county is also one of South Carolina's largest in terms of land area, and encompasses part of the city of Charleston on Daniel Island and the Cainhoy peninsula. But those aren't just pieces of trivia, they're reasons why Berkeley County's growth matters way beyond Berkeley County. Everything is connected.
A lot of the more than 8,000 people who moved to Berkeley County in 2016 probably work in Dorchester or Charleston County. They drive on Dorchester and Charleston County roads. Maybe they live in North Charleston or Summerville or Charleston, which cross county lines.
The misguided I-526 extension, a thorny Charleston County issue, also affects plenty of Berkeley County commuters. The current city of Charleston comprehensive plan would allow for thousands of new residences in the city portion of Berkeley County.
In other words, county and municipal lines in the Charleston area are in some ways less meaningful than ever before, and they're growing less relevant by the day as more and more people move to the region.
As such, the Charleston area needs a stronger regional planning body to make sure that the various municipalities comprising the metro area are on the same page regarding growth.
There is, of course, already a regional body to handle the jumble of overlapping jurisdictions that comprise the Charleston metro area. The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments (COG) helps study and plan for issues that affect the tri-county area. As part of the COG, the Charleston Area Transportation Study (CHATS) oversees regional road planning. And CARTA was wisely absorbed into the COG recently, making it a more truly regional mass transit authority.
But it's becoming increasingly important that those organizations take the lead on planning for new growth. And county, city and town councils will need to follow that lead and work together to make sure their plans fit together in a way that makes sense for the larger metro area.
That's complicated given the dozens of committees, commissions and boards that make up each of the roughly two dozen city and town governments in the three counties. The total number is undoubtedly in the hundreds.
The more specific and local a governing body, the more likely it is to know how best to serve its constituents. But that logic breaks down on issues like roads, urban density planning and mass transit.
Take for example residential density. Most of the growth in Berkeley County is overwhelmingly suburban. It is increasingly made up of massive residential neighborhoods with thousands of single-family homes, miles of winding roads, limited interconnectivity and maybe a few shops, restaurants and a school thrown in to earn the euphemistic label "mixed use community." That model just won't work for transportation. And that's a problem.
For one thing, major roads like I-26 that serve a lot of Berkeley County residents are already basically at capacity.
So the COG is working on building a bus rapid transit system that would connect Summerville to downtown Charleston and skirt the western edge of Berkeley County on the way. Offering a seriously beefed up public transportation system at an affordable cost would hopefully take a lot of cars off of I-26. But if Berkeley County keeps growing the way it is now, a bus rapid transit system would be all but useless to many residents. That underscores why regional planning matters.
Similarly, Charleston and North Charleston are going to have to work together to make portions of the Neck, where they meet, among the densest parts of the metro area. It's the smartest place in the region to put a lot of people (it's formerly industrial, centrally located and on the bus rapid transit route). But doing so is going to take almost unprecedented coordination between the two cities on zoning and transportation.
Working together as a region will bring plenty of disagreements and challenges in an area as diverse and vast as the Charleston metro area. But growth isn't going to stop. It's going to affect all of us, regardless of where we live. And we need to have a plan.
Online:
http://www.postandcourier.com
Comments