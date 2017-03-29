Marrone Bio sees revenue gains, but losses continue

Davis biotech firm Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., saw revenue gains in last year’s fourth quarter and all of 2016, but those were not enough to overcome multimillion-dollar losses in the two periods.
Marrone said Wednesday that it lost $7.8 million, or 32 cents a share, in the final quarter of 2016, compared with a net loss of $11 million, or 45 cents a share, in the fourth quarter of 2015.
For all of 2016, the Davis company reported a net loss of $31 million, or $1.26 a share, compared with a loss of $43.7 million, or $1.79 a share, the prior year.
Revenue in last year’s fourth quarter totaled nearly $2.7 million, up from $1.9 million at the close of 2015. Revenue for all of 2016 was $14 million, up from $9.8 million in 2015.
In a statement, CEO and founder Pam Marrone said the company “ended the year with the strongest level of shipping activity in our history…We regard this as a clear indication that the demand for our products remains strong despite a generally sluggish overall agricultural market…We are excited by the market acceptance of our products, and the continued good evidence from our field trials and grower demos that show an increasingly wider range of clear economic benefits for growers.”
In December, the maker of eco-friendly pesticides and other agricultural products said it aimed to raise millions in new capital. That included a registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission to sell stock and other securities. The company said it wanted to raise as much as $15 million through a common stock sale. At that time, the company also said it could raise $50 million through a combination of stock, debt and other securities “which may be offered from time to time.”
The Davis company is still trying to recover from an accounting scandal. Its former chief operating officer was indicted in February 2016 on charges of inflating sales figures. Marrone paid $12 million to settle shareholder lawsuits over the case, although the cost was covered by insurance.
