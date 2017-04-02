Tim’s Music begins process of moving to Carmichael site

Tim’s Music, which has providing musical instruments, instruction and repair services to Sacramento-area bands and individual musicians for nearly 40 years, has begun the process of moving to a new, significantly larger site in Carmichael.
The shop at 2812 Marconi Ave., Sacramento, began the extended move in mid-March. By mid-June, Tim’s expects to be completely moved into the new store at 6818 Fair Oaks Blvd. The business will move from about 5,000 square feet at its current site to a building with more than 13,500 square feet.
The new site includes 14 studios, a significantly larger instrument-repair facility, extensive display space and a fully equipped, 120-seat recital/rehearsal room.
Also
- Black Bear Diner, 1830 Arden Way, Sacramento: The Redding-based restaurant chain will open its latest local eatery on Monday, following a February restaurant opening at 7935 Madison Ave., near Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights. With Monday’s opening on Arden Way, there will be eight Black Bear restaurants in the greater Sacramento area.
- Radio Shack, 1012 Florin Road, Sacramento, and 767 Ikea Court, West Sacramento: The two local stores are among 552 Radio Shacks slated for closure nationwide (75 in California) as part of the company’s latest bankruptcy filing. Local store managers said closure was imminent as inventory clearance sales neared conclusion.
- Lice Clinics of America, 720 Sunrise Blvd., Suite 108B, Roseville: The clinic, part of a Utah-based chain that uses a heated-air system to dehydrate head lice and lice eggs, opened to the public on March 14.
- Midtown’s Cantina Alley, 2320 Jazz Alley (bordered by J, K, 23rd and 24th streets), Sacramento: The mostly open-air, Mexican-motif cantina recently had a soft opening, with grand-opening festivities planned to occur around Cinco de Mayo.
- Louie’s Restaurant & Catering, 4605 Broadway, Sacramento: The popular 28-year-old Chinese restaurant operated by Frank Louie and his wife, Gloria Wong Louie, closed Friday as the couple moves on to retirement. A new restaurant is being considered for the 3,000-square-foot site.
- Peet’s Coffee, in the Market Square at Arden Fair shopping complex at 1735 Arden Way, Sacramento: Emeryville-based Peet’s said last week that it plans to open a new coffee bar/shop in the local retail center by the end of April. It will feature outdoor patio seating.
- The Gifted Gardener, 1730 J St., Sacramento: Soon-to-retire shop owner David Kwong said the 28-year-old midtown business will close its doors for good on July 31. Merchandise discounts commenced Saturday.
Open & Shuttered, a rundown of recently opened and closed businesses in the Sacramento area, will appear periodically in The Bee’s Sunday Business section.
