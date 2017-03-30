The Latest: 'Bathroom law' compromise approved by Senate

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation Pause

1:08 Meet the newest muppet on Sesame Street, a resource for autism awareness

1:22 Germ-zapping robot another tool in fight against hospital infections

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding

1:10 Jerry Brown: Tooth fairy won't fix California roads, so we must pay

0:50 Fire damages south Sacramento home; no injuries reported

0:55 Time of Remembrance program travels to schools

1:12 Mother discusses son's severe brain damage after police used batons and Tasers to subdue him

1:06 Friend of Sherri Papini: Her doubters will be 'judged at the gates'