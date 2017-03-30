Business & Real Estate

March 30, 2017 10:33 AM

Illinois internet privacy plans OK'd by committee

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

An Illinois House committee has backed legislation meant to enhance internet privacy rights at a time when federal protections are being rolled back.

The Cybersecurity, Data Analytics & IT Committee endorsed two privacy measures to meet a Thursday deadline, though the Democratic committee chairman said many issues remain to be debated.

One of the approved measures would allow consumers to request information on them that companies like Google and Facebook collect. The other would require apps to get consumer permission before tracking user locations.

Privacy advocates say such protections are needed, particularly with Republicans in Washington poised to roll back privacy regulations issued during the final months of the Obama administration.

Technology industry representatives argue the legislation would overburden businesses.

