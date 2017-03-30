Sacramento’s Real Pie Company is really going to open – but not at 16th and G streets

The Real Pie Company is taking a really long time to reopen, but pie maker Kira O’Donnell Babich is promising her shop will eventually serve her flaky crust creations in downtown Sacramento.
O’Donnell Babich said in a Facebook post last summer that she would open a new shop in the fall at 16th and G streets. She once operated a critically well-received but short-lived pie shop at 12th and F streets that closed in 2008.
The baker said the shop at 16th and G streets would have a temperature-controlled dough room. The space would also include limited indoor and outdoor seating and a selection of locally made ice cream. But that location was not to be.
Without disclosing a new exact location, the baker said in a Wednesday Facebook post: “We have tackled some unexpected challenges over the past few months, and have moved our future retail location from 16th and G streets to a fantastic new downtown space.
“While we do not foresee being open before fall 2017, we will begin baking for our customers once a month through the spring and summer starting in April.”
Her baking events are scheduled April 15 and May 27. To find out about pie selections and how to order for the April baking day, O’Donnell Babich said that pie lovers can subscribe to her online newsletter at www.realpiecompany.com/.
“With beautiful spring rhubarb, cherries, strawberries and apricots right around the corner, we can't wait to fire up the ovens!” writes O’Donnell Babich on her Facebook page.
