New super PAC forms to support Nicholson Senate run

A Republican mega-donor has contributed $2 million to a super PAC to support a widely expected run for the U.S. Senate by former Marine and political newcomer Kevin Nicholson.
The Solutions for Wisconsin PAC announced Thursday that Richard Uihlein, who founded Uline Corp. in Pleasant Prairie in 1980, made the donation to help persuade Nicholson to run. Nicholson, of Delafield, didn't immediately reply to an email seeking comment.
Nicholson is among several Republicans considering a run against Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who is up for re-election in 2018. No one has officially committed to running, but news of the super PAC's formation seems to indicate that Nicholson is all but certain to run.
"I strongly encourage others to support this effort and avoid a repeat of 2012's divisive Republican primary," Uihlein said in a statement.
Baldwin's campaign manager, Scott Spector, said the move shows that Republicans are trying to "buy Wisconsin's Senate seat."
"Wisconsinites never have to worry about whose side Tammy is on," Spector said. "She has never been afraid to stand up to Washington millionaires and special interests when the best interests of Wisconsin are on the line."
Baldwin defeated former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson in 2012, the same year that then-President Barack Obama carried Wisconsin on his way to re-election. Thompson emerged with little cash after a bruising four-way Republican primary, which party insiders have said they want to avoid this time.
Wisconsin state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald repeated Thursday that he didn't want another crowded primary. His brother, Jeff Fitzgerald, was one of those who ran in 2012. Scott Fitzgerald said he hasn't ruled out a run, but said he was a "little overwhelmed" with ongoing state budget negotiations in the Legislature.
Announcement of the super PAC came a day after Nicole Schneider, of Green Bay, issued a statement signaling possible interest in running. Also a political newcomer like Nicholson, she is the daughter-in-law of the former head of Schneider National Trucking.
Other Republicans considering running for the seat include: Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke; state Sen. Leah Vukmir; state Rep. Dale Kooyenga; Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch; and Madison businessman Eric Hovde.
