Judge hears arguments over Seattle law on rideshare unions

1:31 Discover Sherwood Demonstration Garden in Placerville Pause

1:30 Planned Parenthood rallies on California Capitol steps to oppose federal funding cuts

0:46 Grant gets new pool

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality

0:43 "Get it while it's there": Consumers urged to sign up under Covered California's enrollment extension

1:08 Meet the newest muppet on Sesame Street, a resource for autism awareness

0:58 California families, lawmakers fight opiate abuse

0:37 Jerry Brown warns about 'screwed up state with a bunch of potholes'

0:36 Sacramento officer says police 'offed' suspect who charged at them with knives