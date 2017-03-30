South Africa's president replaces embattled finance minister

1:08 Meet the newest muppet on Sesame Street, a resource for autism awareness Pause

1:20 'Cancer is Hilarious' blogger faced her fears

1:30 Planned Parenthood rallies on California Capitol steps to oppose federal funding cuts

1:24 America's oldest female astronaut works after record-setting spacewalk

1:12 Mother discusses son's severe brain damage after police used batons and Tasers to subdue him

0:36 Sacramento officer says police 'offed' suspect who charged at them with knives

0:37 Jerry Brown warns about 'screwed up state with a bunch of potholes'

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding

1:06 Friend of Sherri Papini: Her doubters will be 'judged at the gates'