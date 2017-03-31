Business & Real Estate

March 31, 2017 9:03 AM

Vermont budget moving ahead, goes to Senate committee

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont's budget is moving ahead with nearly unanimous approval in the House.

The budget passed Thursday with a vote of 143-1, with five lawmakers absent. The House Appropriations Committee finished closing a $70 million gap in the $5.8 billion budget last Friday. The final proposal received wide support from Democrats, Republicans and Progressives.

The budget does not call for more taxes or fees, a requirement for any bill to get Republican Gov. Phil Scott's signature. The budget will now be considered by the Senate Appropriations Committee.

