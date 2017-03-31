Raley’s, Kings Foundation partner on community garden program

West Sacramento-based Raley’s and the Sacramento Kings Foundation on Friday announced a new partnership creating a garden program serving communities stretching from the Central Valley to Northern Nevada.
Through the ROOT Community Garden Program, the Kings and Raley’s aim to “connect young adults, families and nonprofits that assist thousands with fresh, locally sourced produce while also growing the next generation of healthy eaters.”
Ground will be broken this weekend at the first garden at Rita Cannan Elementary School in Reno.
Other garden sites include the Sacramento Children’s Home, 2750 Sutterville Road and The Salvation Army offices at 893 Lander Ave. in Turlock.
“A garden provides health in diverse ways by offering nutrition, access and camaraderie in one setting. It’s all about growing healthy communities together and the amplifying effect when partnering with the Kings Foundation,” Becca Whitman, Raley’s community relations manager, said in a statement.
The benefits of healthy eating will be stressed at six ROOT gardens.
Scott Moak, executive director of the nonprofit Sacramento Kings Foundation, said the gardens “will inspire young people, families and community members for years to come. With Raley’s by our side, we’ll create a great place for communities to learn about nutrition and sustainability.”
Officials said Northern California Construction Training, which has offices in Sacramento and West Sacramento, is providing garden boxes, planter beds and other materials for the gardens.
Founded in 1935, family-owned Raley’s operates 121 stores in Northern California and Nevada under four banners: Raley’s Supermarkets, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods and Food Source.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
Comments